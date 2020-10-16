Giro d'Italia

Bradley Wiggins has lauded young British riders Tao Geoghegan Hart and James Knox on the latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show.

Italy's Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates) took his second win of the race on Stage 13 in a select sprint to the line in Monselice to deny Portuguese race leader Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step) and Austria's Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a photo finish.

But it was the performances of Geoghegan Hart and Knox which caught the eye of Wiggins on Friday as he was joined by fellow Eurosport and GCN expert Dan Lloyd for the latest podcast.

"A special mention to Tao Geoghegan Hart. What a stage he rode today," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"Attacking, getting up there and having a go, a top 10 is more on the cards than it's ever been for Tao. It was a brilliant stage for the Brits.

There was a great moment where James Knox rode up beside him and we got two young British talents that are shining at the moment in Grand Tours. I love the slight look James gave him.

Wiggins - 'I think Almeida will take time out of his rivals in time trial'

"On the bike, the maturity with which he [Knox] rides and the confidence he has - he's got a mean streak about him, which I love."

Lloyd added of Tao: "He's got nothing to lose, really. He can just see how far he can push it now.

"I really hope he does well. He didn't come in to go for his own results and his own GC, but he has got a great opportunity now.

"He's another one, James. I see him having a really solid career. I don't see him getting on the podium of a Grand Tour, but he will get contract after contract because of what he is able to do."

