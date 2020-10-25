Cycling

Giro d'Italia: 'From Hackney Marshes to the streets of Milan’ - Tao Geoghegan Hart's winning moment

Watch the moment that Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d'Italia. Britain's Geoghegan Hart came out on top of his unlikely duel with Australia's Jai Hindley to win the 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday. A brilliant day for Ineos Grenadiers also saw Italy's Filippo Ganna win his fourth and the team's seventh stage win of the race after dominating the final 15.7km time trial in Milan.

00:01:07, 125 views, 44 minutes ago