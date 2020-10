Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Struggling Geraint Thomas drops back to Ineos team car

The impact of a crash in the neutralised zone hit Geraint Thomas hard as the Team Ineos rider lost time on Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia. Thomas was dropped at the foot of Mount Etna, losing time in the blink of an eye and seeming to rule him out of general classification contention.

