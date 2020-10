Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart dampens title expectations, 'Maybe today it all goes to s***'

Tao Geoghegan Hart spoke to Eurosport ahead of Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia. The British Ineos rider rode up into fourth on general classification with a brilliant stage victory on Sunday and has been tipped by many as an outside bet to win the race overall.

00:02:11, 124 views, 2 hours ago