Cycling

Giro d'Italia: Joao Almeida - 'I'm super happy with my performance, this was hardest stage so far'

Joao Almeida talks to Eurosport after Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia, a race that was won by Ineos' Tao Geoghegan Hart as Almeida kept hold of his maglia rosa.

00:01:10, 29 views, an hour ago