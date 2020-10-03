Cycling

Giro d'Italia - Mitchelton-Scott's Matt White on Simon Yates’s chances and cycling's autumn schedule

Matt White of Mitchelton-Scott talks to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaouai about Simon Yates’ performance in the individual time trial on the opening day of the Giro d’Italia and whether Yates can win the title. The Director also discusses the tricky nature of managing a team during such a packed schedule of racing, with numerous classics occurring alongside the Giro and Vuelta.

