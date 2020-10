Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – ‘The renaissance of the showman!’ – Peter Sagan takes memorable Stage 10 win

A superb day for Slovakia saw Peter Sagan bounce back with his first win in 15 months as Joao Almeida strengthened his grip on the pink jersey in Stage 10 following a raft of positive Covid-19 tests which saw 14 riders leave the Giro d'Italia.

