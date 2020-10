Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020: ‘Crosswinds like that make it even more nervous in the peloton’ – Conor Dunne

Conor Dunne told Dan Lloyd on the Breakaway that crosswinds are sub-optimal at the best of times but even worse – like on Friday – when no one knew when they were going to hit.

00:00:29, 42 views, 3 hours ago