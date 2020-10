Cycling

Giro d'Italia: 'This one was for Nico Portal' - Tao Geoghegan Hart dedicates stage to late Ineos DS

Tao Geoghegan Hart dedicated his brilliant win in Stage 15 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia to the late Ineos Grenadiers DS Nico Portal, who passed away last year.

00:02:06, 139 views, 2 hours ago