Cycling

Giro d'Italia: Watch highlights of Stage 16 as terrific Tratnik shines

Slovenia's Jan Tratnik won the battle of minds and legs against fellow escapee Ben O'Connor in Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia as Joao Almeida extended his lead by two more seconds over his rivals in the battle for pink ahead of some decisive days in the high mountains.

00:04:19, 122 views, 3 hours ago