Cycling

Giro d'Italia - 'Wine Trial' highlights as Ineos's Filippo Ganna dominates in individual time trial

Watch highlights of Stage 14's time trial - known as the 'wine trial' - at the Giro d'Italia. Ineos Grenadiers pair Filippo Ganna and Rohan Dennis went into the stage as favourites and they delivered in serious style. But what about the GC contenders?

00:04:09, 23 views, 27 minutes ago