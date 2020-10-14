Arnaud Demare (Groupama–FDJ) produced another perfect sprint to claim his fourth win at this year’s Giro d’Italia on Stage 11.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second to back up his sensational victory on Tuesday, with Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) taking third.

The general classification battle remains unchanged with Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) finishing safely in the bunch.

More to follow.

