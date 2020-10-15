Hector Carretero (Movistar) was caught bending the rules while chasing down the breakaway on Stage 12 at the Giro d’Italia.

Carretero was riding solo, 1:47 adrift of the leaders, when he grabbed a bottle from the Movistar team car and accepted the customary three-second tow.

However, instead of taking a swig, he immediately launched it back into the vehicle and continued riding. Carretero soon caught the front group of 13 riders.

“Bit of a naughty moment there for Movistar,” mused Brian Smith on Eurosport commentary.

Of course, we’ll give Carretero the benefit of the doubt. It could be that he was allergic to whatever was inside, or the bottle was just incredibly hot...

