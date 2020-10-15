Will the Giro d’Italia make it to Milan?

Bradley Wiggins is fearful that it might not, following a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Giro peloton.

With Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma already gone from the race, could more withdrawals spell the end for the Italian Grand Tour just as it reaches its business end?

“This race is looking in jeopardy as every day goes past really,” Wiggins said in the latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast by Eurosport.

I think everyone is getting tested again in the next couple of days and it will be interesting to see how many more come back positive, because this race is in real danger now. If there are more positive tests it’s f*****.

“We’ve seen that there’s a delayed onset with it. You could have it and not know for three or four days, and it’s quite worrying that. The people who were around Simon (Yates) at the time tested negative and it wasn’t until three or four days later that it showed positive. It’s worrying, that’s why I think many might turn positive in this batch.”

Jumbo-Visma followed Yates’ Mitchelton-Scott team in dropping out of the race, and the team’s director was strong in his views on the handling of the crisis.

“Plugge noted that it seemed a lot more stringent in France and less in Italy, where he said it was very relaxed,” Wiggins commented.

“I think he just took a stance that he wants most teams to adopt and accept a bit more responsibility. He talked about behaviour a lot.”

Paris-Nice was the final major stage race to be held in the spring as the coronavirus crisis took hold, with less than 100 riders making it to the finish.

Would such a small peloton be allowed to finish the Giro?

“I don’t know what the races organisers will view the limit as, it’s an interesting one,” Wiggins said. “You’d imagine it will have to get stopped before we get to below 100 riders left.”

