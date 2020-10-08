Bradley Wiggins has leapt to the defence of Einer Rubio (Movistar) after he was criticised by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) for not pulling his weight in a chase on Stage 5 at the Giro d’Italia.

De Gendt hauled Rubio to the front of the race alongside sole breakaway survivor Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), but the youngster’s reluctance to spend any time on the front irked the Belgian.

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia 2020 Stage 5 - As it happened YESTERDAY AT 08:29

Their squabbling allowed Ganna to burst clear on the final climb, with the 24-year-old surviving a wet and slippery descent to win in Camigliatello Silano.

"I made it my goal not to let him [Rubio] win", claimed De Gendt in the aftermath, while he also took to social media to lambast the Colombian.

"You don’t deserve to win if you don’t do any work. It was not up to me to close every gap," he wrote.

"When we made it to the break he attacked. So he was not on the limit.

"If he then still don’t want to pull than that’s more a mentality problem. I’m not giving him a free ride to the finish."

Giro Stage 5 highlights as world-class Ganna delivers breakaway to remember

But on the latest episode of his podcast, Wiggins said that without knowing the full context it was harsh to blame Rubio for his tactics.

"I don’t know why Thomas is wasting his time. This has been going on for generations. It’s called glass cranker," Wiggins said.

"Why’s he bothering worrying about it? Put yourself in that bloke’s position. Aside from the fact we don’t know what his car was telling him to do – ‘sit on him, it’s Thomas De Gendt, he’s an animal’.

"You don’t have to teach him, it’s not your duty to, and you don’t have to worry about getting on Twitter in the evening and putting this long thing out. Worry about tomorrow.

"Imagine being in a break with Thomas De Gendt, who finished third in the Giro eight years ago. How old is that lad [Rubio]? 22. So he would have been 14. He probably watched Thomas in the Giro on the Stelvio.

"It’s not always one-sided. You don’t have to publicly shame this kid. His director’s [probably] saying ‘sit on him, Thomas is strong, he’s going to attack you later on, if you work with him he’s going to blow you out. Don’t do any work with him’.

"And this lad’s getting shanked publicly. That’s what happens in bike racing and you don’t know the full context."

Breakaway performance of the century? Ineos star Ganna celebrates remarkable stage win

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia 2020 Stage 4 - As it happened YESTERDAY AT 14:09