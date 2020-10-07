Filippo Ganna can do it all.

So said Bradley Wiggins and Brian Smith, who were blown away by the quality of the Italian rider’s performance in winning Stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia.

“It was so impressive,” Wiggins said on The Breakaway. “There’s nothing he can’t do. He’s proven that today.

“There was a point when they were going up the main climb that I thought he was going to get dropped, and the next minute he was off the front.

“It bodes the question: Is this man capable of winning a Grand Tour?

He can climb; he’s the best time trialist in the world by far; he’s capable of putting the hour record out of sight; he’s world pursuit champion and world-record holder for the pursuit… and today on a climb that was 22km long he’s shown the world that he is Italy’s next big road star.

“As Vincenzo Nibali and these guys fade away and eventually retire, Italy have someone here. It’s not just the rider he is, he’s a real personality.

“He’s got star quality. And he’s got physical capability to match.”

Ganna’s win follows hot on the heels of his victories in the opening time trial of the Giro, which in turn came shortly after he stormed to victory in the World Championship time trial.

“It’s yet again another rider who’s come to the fore that we see now as a breath of fresh air for the sport,” Wiggins said. “It’s a change of the guard almost, it’s fabulous to see.

“I was about the same weight when I was on the track, about 82kg, as Geraint Thomas was. But when we got to the Tour de France it was more like low 70s.

“My worry with him is if he loses too much weight to go for the GC he might lose a little bit of power," the 2012 Tour de France champion continued. "You take away from what they are actually good at, he’s got the fundamental basics there already, but there could be a need to get him very skinny and that doesn’t work for every rider.

“I think they probably will try that, but it depends whether he wants that or not.”

Eurosport co-commentator and former British Road Race champion Brian Smith agreed, saying that Ganna’s stage win impressed him as much as Tadej Pogacar’s Tour de France victory.

“Looking at that performance there’s still a couple of stages that he’s very capable of winning in this Giro d’Italia,” Smith said.

“I was blown away by that performance just as much as I was blown away by the performance of Pogacar in the Tour de France. That was an amazing performance.”

