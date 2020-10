Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – Brian Smith: Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang could cancel each other out

Brian Smith expects to see a “more attacking” Giro d’Italia, but fears GC hopefuls Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang could cancel each other out in the mountains as they mark each other stringently.

