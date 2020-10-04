Peter Sagan remains without a win in 15 months after the Bora-Hansgrohe rider was beaten by Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in an uphill sprint finish in Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.

Ulissi's stage win and bonus seconds see him move into the race top ten, while Ineos' Filippo Ganna retains the pink jersey for another day.

Giro d'Italia 'Disaster for Astana' - The moment Vlasov's Giro came to an end AN HOUR AGO

Watch as Ulissi beats Sagan in thrilling Giro sprint

The profile of the stage made this a gilt-edged opportunity for the puncheurs, and Sagan and Ulissi ensured the race played out to the script. In third place was Danish rider Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck–Quick-Step), the last of a trio who surged clear of the chasing pack on the final uphill kilometre.

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) couldn't stay with the winning three, settling in the end for fourth place, the best of the second group to cross the line. In the battle for the ciclamino jersey it's 1-0 Sagan.

Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates both enjoyed uneventful days in the saddle, but Astana suffered another setback as Aleksandr Vlasov abandoned the race. They are no down to six riders after just two stages, and – perhaps more crucially – have lost their two strongest climbing domestiques.

'Disaster for Astana' - The moment Vlasov's Giro came to an end

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) dropped out of the top ten, allowing Thomas to move up one spot onto the virtual podium.

Rick Zabel ceded the blue climber's jersey as expected today, with Sagan set to pull it on tomorrow. The ciclamino will pass to Ulissi, while both the pink and white jerseys will belong by rights to Ganna, with Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) wearing the latter in his stead.

A spirited breakaway led by Thomas De Gendt lasted until the 10km to go kite, with the Belgian hoovering up maximum points at both intermediate sprints and the day's first king of the mountains point.

Seismic eruptions are expected in the general classification tomorrow as the Giro sees its first mountain top finish on Mount Etna.

Giro d'Italia Viviani falls heavily during intermediate sprint 2 HOURS AGO