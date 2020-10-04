Aleksandr Vlasov has abandoned the Giro d’Italia after just two stages of the race.

The news is a disaster for Astana, with Vlasov being tipped as an outsider to win the race overall as well as the main lieutenant for team leader Jakob Fuglsang.

Vlasov’s withdrawal comes a day after Miguel Angel Lopez was taken to hospital after crashing in Stage One’s individual time trial.

Fuglsang and Astana are left with just six riders for the remaining 19 stages of the Grand Tour.

“Aleksandr Vlasov is clearly not very well," said Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch as the rider pulled up next to the team car. "He was one of the dark horses to win this thing.

"This is a disastrous start for Astana! You really have to feel for the team from Kazakhstan."

Brian Smith added: "Something’s not right there, it’s going from bad to worse for Astana."

