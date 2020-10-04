Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – Dog in the road at the Giro causes concern as local canine takes walkies detour

A dog walked onto the road ahead of the cyclists at the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, causing the leading group to swerve out of the way. Veterans Vincenzo Nibali, Jakob Fuglsang and Steven Kruijswijk will challenge British duo Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates for the maglia rosa over the course of three weeks of Grand Tour racing in October – but don't discount the youngsters or outsiders.

