Elia Viviani (Cofidis) was sent tumbling to the tarmac after a motorbike crashed into him during Stage 11 at the Giro d’Italia.
The Italian was navigating a roundabout with the rest of the peloton when the motorbike, ridden by a race official, ran out of road and inadvertently hit him.
Fortunately, the incident occurred at a low speed, with the 31-year-old able to continue after being helped to his feet by his teammates.
'What a mess!' – Viviani taken out by motorbike in freak crash
Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) was also slowed significantly in the incident, with the Frenchman’s path blocked by the stricken motorbike and a hedge.
Viviani, a five-time stage winner at the Giro, has endured a difficult year and is without a win in 2020.