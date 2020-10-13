Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) dropped out of the top 10 at the Giro d’Italia after an untimely puncture saw him leak time to his GC rivals on Stage 10.
The Dane hit trouble inside the final 10 kilometres on a lively day at the Giro as he was left to nurse a wounded bike down a descent while a teammate caught up.
He eventually jumped on another bike but was isolated as he attempted to limit his losses to a main group of contenders.
- Sublime Sagan pulls off sensational win on Stage 10 after Covid drama
- What next for Giro d’Italia after spate of positive Covid-19 tests?
- Giro director on race’s Covid crisis: 'I don’t think it’s a big risk'
'Problem!' - Fuglsang suffers puncture at terrible time
Fuglsang finished 1:38 behind stage winner Peter Sagan and, crucially, 1:15 behind a select group containing the top five on GC - Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).
The 35-year-old is now 11th in the overall standings and 2:20 off the Almeida in the maglia rosa.