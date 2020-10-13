Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) dropped out of the top 10 at the Giro d’Italia after an untimely puncture saw him leak time to his GC rivals on Stage 10.

The Dane hit trouble inside the final 10 kilometres on a lively day at the Giro as he was left to nurse a wounded bike down a descent while a teammate caught up.

Giro d'Italia 'The renaissance of the showman!' – Sagan takes memorable Stage 10 win AN HOUR AGO

He eventually jumped on another bike but was isolated as he attempted to limit his losses to a main group of contenders.

'Problem!' - Fuglsang suffers puncture at terrible time

Fuglsang finished 1:38 behind stage winner Peter Sagan and, crucially, 1:15 behind a select group containing the top five on GC - Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).

The 35-year-old is now 11th in the overall standings and 2:20 off the Almeida in the maglia rosa.

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia jersey rankings and standings AN HOUR AGO