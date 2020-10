Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – ‘Geoghegan Hart is in pole position to win!’ – Watch dramatic Stage 20 finale

The Giro d’Italia is set for the tightest finish in history after a breathless finale to Stage 20 saw Tao Geoghegan Hart outsprint Jai Hindley to win on Sestriere. Geoghegan Hart and Hindley are on the same time with just an individual time trial remaining, although Hindley will wear pink on Sunday after the pair were separated by milliseconds.

00:05:01, 0 views, 16 minutes ago