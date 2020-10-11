Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) secured a maiden Grand Tour stage win as he powered his way to victory on Stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia.
The escapees - Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale), Kilian Frankiny (Groupama–FDJ), Castroviejo and Ruben Guerreiro – were whittled down to just two when Castroviejo went with 6km to go, taking Guerreiro with him. However, it was Guerreiro who powered past the Team Ineos rider to win his team a second stage at this year’s Giro . Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) came home in third.
João Almeida (Deceuninck - Quick Step) lost some time – with Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) now in second at 30 seconds - but will retain the maglia rosa for the first rest day.
More to follow