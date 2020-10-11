The escapees - Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Larry Warbasse (AG2R La Mondiale), Kilian Frankiny (Groupama–FDJ), Castroviejo and Ruben Guerreiro – were whittled down to just two when Castroviejo went with 6km to go, taking Guerreiro with him. However, it was Guerreiro who powered past the Team Ineos rider to win his team a second stage at this year’s Giro . Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) came home in third.