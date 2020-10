Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020: ‘He’s a geezer, he and Bradley Wiggins’ – Dave Brailsford on Tao Geoghegan Hart

Dave Brailsford talks to Bernie Eisel of Eurosport after Ineos Grenadiers’ Tao Geoghegan Hart won the 2020 Giro d’Italia after arriving at the race as a support rider for Geraint Thomas. The Ineos manager struggles to contain his excitement as the celebrations gear up in Milan.

00:03:49, 102 views, an hour ago