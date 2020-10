Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 - Highlights: Guerreiro wins Stage 9, fellow Portuguese Almeida retains pink

Ruben Guerreiro became the first Portuguese rider to win on the Giro d'Italia in 31 years when he claimed Stage 9, a 208-km mountain ride from San Salvo on Sunday, in which he out-punched Jonathan Castroviejo on the mountain finish.

