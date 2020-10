Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – Highlights of Stage 2 as Ulissi outpowers Sagan in uphill sprint

Watch highlights of the second stage of the Giro d'Italia including another disappointment for Astana and Diego Ulissi making Peter Sagan wait a bit longer for a win after the Slovakian's dry spell stretched to 15 months.

00:03:57, 161 views, 39 minutes ago