Bradley Wiggins and Brian Smith saluted Arnaud Demare after he swept to a fourth sprint victory on Stage 11 at the Giro d’Italia.

Demare leads the race for the maglia ciclamino after pushing rival Peter Sagan, who triumphed brilliantly on Tuesday, back into his familiar second place.

With in-form sprinters Caleb Ewan and Sam Bennett skipping the Giro after starring at the Tour de France, Demare will have the opportunity to hoover up more wins in Italy.

“I mean, 15 wins since August. That’s quite incredible. Most people would be happy with that in a career,” said Wiggins on The Breakaway.

“He’s a class act on the bike as well. When you’re winning that much and you’re so confident, you tend to follow the right wheels and things seem to happen easier for you.”

Smith added: “I don’t think anybody can beat Demare in a straight-up sprint.

“It must be so hard when you’ve got a dominant sprinter and the pressure is on you to deliver.”

Demare’s chief rival in the points classification remains Sagan, who sits 36 points adrift.

Sagan, 30, arrived at the Giro after failing to defend his sprinters’ jersey at the Tour de France as Bennett snared it from his grasp, but the Slovakian looks far more impressive just three weeks later.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Wiggins on Sagan's form.

“He was coming good towards the end of the Tour. If anything it’s helped him having less time between them both because you can keep that rhythm.

“His age, his experience, the amount of Grand Tours he’s got in his legs, it’s suited him really.”

Wiggins also sympathised with Mark Cavendish as a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Manxman’s future in the sport.

The Bahrain-McLaren rider tearfully admitted that he might never race again after struggling at Gent–Wevelgem on Sunday, although he returned to compete at Scheldeprijs on Wednesday.

Cavendish does not have a contract for next season.

“Mark’s a big thinker and that would have weighed on his mind – ‘is this my last race’. When the realisation that this really is it kicks in, it’s a very emotional thing,” said Wiggins.

“So for Mark, maybe it was a bit presumptuous [suggesting it was his last race]. He’s probably overthought it but, as he’s said, he wears his heart on his sleeve and that emotion came out.

“It just shows how uncertain these races are. He’s going from race to race now, thinking this could be his last race.

“And next year isn’t sorted out and it’s a shame, it really is.”

