Eurosport expert Brian Smith has questioned the decision to allow Jai Hindley to desert Team Sunweb teammate and leader Wilco Kelderman on the Passo dello Stelvio – a choice that contributed to the GC battle being blown wide open at the Giro d’Italia.

Team Sunweb launched a devastating attack on Stage 18’s iconic climb, roaring clear to distance a flurry of fancied names including maglia rosa incumbent Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) and two-time champion Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo).

Giro d'Italia Was this the day Team Sunweb won or lost the Giro d'Italia? 2 HOURS AGO

Soon, the race was about four riders – Hindley, Kelderman (both Sunweb), Rohan Dennis and Tao Geoghegan Hart (both Ineos Grenadiers) – as they swept past the remnants of the day’s break.

But Sunweb’s punishing pace had an unexpected toll as Kelderman, at this point in the virtual lead, could not hack it and drifted away as Dennis took over at the front.

Highlights: Hindley and Geoghegan Hart surge into GC contention after epic day

It left Hindley with a horrible decision: drop back to help his teammate or stick at the front to prevent Ineos running away with the race.

The Australian, knowing he too would be in the GC picture if Kelderman vanished, elected to stay put and sat on Ineos wheels for the final 40 kilometres.

It would prove a successful gambit, for him anyway, as he catapulted past Geoghegan Hart to win the stage, while Kelderman limped over the line to grab pink - just - by 12 seconds from Hindley.

But Geoghegan Hart now has Kelderman firmly in his sights at 15 seconds back, raising questions about whether Sunweb made a huge tactical error by not sending Hindley back down the road.

'I would have sent Hindley back'

When asked about why Hindley did not drop back to help him, Kelderman told RAI:

I don’t know either.

The Dutchman was also spotted shaking his head when taking a bottle from a team car as he leaked time on the run to the final climb.

“They’ll be very content, winning a stage and having two jerseys [pink and young riders],” said Smith about Sunweb on The Breakaway.

“The thing I have to question is… Kelderman went over the top of the Stelvio about 43 seconds down. He lost eight seconds on the descent, so he was still there, freezing cold because he had to throw his jacket away.

“Then five kilometres on the flat, he lost one minute. He looked all over the place until he got into a rhythm on the last climb, when he only lost about 20 seconds.

In my opinion, if Jai Hindley had dropped back, he wouldn’t have lost all that time, and would probably be a minute in front of his rival [Geoghegan Hart].

“With the weekend coming up with a mountain stage and a time trial, you rest easier being a minute up than 15 seconds up.

“I would have sent Hindley back.”

Bradley Wiggins was more unsure about the situation.

“I can’t decide whether he did or he didn’t,” he said, when asked whether Hindley made the correct call.

“At the end of the day, they’ve got pink and it’s Kelderman. But he got dropped. Does that bode well for the next couple of days? I don’t know.”

The race continues on Friday with Stage 19, a relatively flat run from Morbegno to Asti, before the two-punch finale – a trip to the mountains on Saturday followed by an individual time trial on Sunday.

'I followed the plan' says Hindley after Stage 18 win

Giro d'Italia Highlights: Hindley and Geoghegan Hart surge into GC contention after epic day 3 HOURS AGO