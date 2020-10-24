The two top riders of this year's Giro d'Italia will be tied for time going into Sunday's decisive final time trial in Milan after a second stage win for Tao Geoghegan Hart ahead of Jai Hindley saw the British rider take the four bonus seconds needed to draw level with the Australian in the general classification.

Geoghegan Hart and Hindley had ridden clear of the pink jersey Wilco Kelderman, the latter's teammate at Sunweb, on the second of three ascents to Sestriere in a drama-filled 190km Stage 20 to the Alpine ski resort.

With dependable Ineos Grenadier teammate Rohan Dennis setting a strong tempo, Geoghegan Hart always had the psychological and physical edge over Hindley, although dropped one second back after his rival won the intermediate bonus sprint ahead of the final climb.

But Geoghegan Hart was able to pocket four bonus seconds of his own after sprinting clear of Hindley to take his second – and his Ineos Grenadiers team's sixth – stage win of this Giro, putting both riders neck and neck going into the vital 15km race against the clock on Sunday.

The race jury decided that it will be 24-year-old Hindley who rolls down the ramp in Milan in a pink skinsuit ahead of the time trial hot on the heels of his 25-year-old rival in what will be the tightest finish ever in the Giro's 111-year history.

Dropped with 30km remaining, Hindley's Sunweb teammate Kelderman battled to eighth position in the stage, 1'35" down, to drop to third place in the general classification.

