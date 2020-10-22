Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) leapt past Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenaiders) to win Stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia as both riders surged into GC contention after the race exploded into life on the Stelvio.

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) replaces Joao Almeida (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) in the maglia rosa after limping over the line, but Hindley and Geoghegan Hart are in with a huge shout of causing a major upset in Italy.

Hindley, unable to attack with teammate Kelderman in the virtual lead, sat on Geoghegan Hart’s wheel up the final climb before charging past him in a sprint finish.

Kelderman leads the overall standings by 12 seconds from Hindley with Geoghegan Hart a further three seconds adrift.

More to follow.

