Ecuador's love affair with the Giro d'Italia entered a new chapter as Jhonatan Narvaez soloed to glory in atrocious conditions to seal a third victory for Ineos Grenadiers in a sodden Stage 12.

Fresh in the tyre tracks of teammate Richard Carapaz, the winner of last year's Giro, and compatriot Jonathan Caicedo, winner of Stage 3 to Mount Etna, 23-year-old Narvaez became Ecuador's third stage winner on La Corsa Rosa after an epic ride over the undulating training roads of the late Marco Pantani around Cesenatico.

Narvaez's win was helped by an untimely mechanical sustained by his fellow escapee Mark Padun of Bahrain-McLaran, the Ukrainian needing to change bikes with 25km remaining of the 204km stage following a broken front wheel.

The determined Padun time trialled himself to within nine seconds of the lone leader on the flat run back towards the Adriatic coast – but once the elastic snapped, Narvaez was able to ride clear to win by a gap of just over a minute.

Victory for Narzaez was a third for Ineos Grenadiers following a brace by the Italian Filippo Ganna as the British team continued their bounce back from the disappointment of losing team leader Geraint Thomas to injury in the opening week.

Thursday's classics-style stage took place over a succession of climbs in Emilia-Romagna but horrendous weather conditions put a dampener on the battle for pink despite a promising showing from the NTT Pro Cycling team of Domenico Pozzovivo.

As the GC fight fizzled out in the rain, Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step) was able to keep out of trouble and finish safely in a small group of around 20 race favourites to retain his maglia rosa for a ninth day.

Almeida and his rivals crossed the line almost eight and a half minutes down on the stage winner Narvaez, having swept up all but five of the escapees from an initial 14-man break which animated the stage.

Australia's Simon Clarke held on for third place on a day his EF Pro Cycling team made a call for the Giro to be stopped early after 11 positive Covid-19 tests across five teams on the first rest day.

