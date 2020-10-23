Josef Cerny (CCC Team) emerged victorious from a 14-man breakaway to win Stage 19 at the Giro d’Italia – but the day was overshadowed by an eleventh-hour protest that led to the stage being shortened.

Over 100km of the intended 251km route were ridden on the bus after a revolt from certain teams and riders, prompting race director Mauro Vegni to fume that “someone will pay” for the decision.

When the racing eventually got underway in the rain, a sizable front group was allowed to break clear. Cerny pulled clear to take the win, finishing ahead of Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling).

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) held the maglia rosa as the peloton came home over 10 minutes behind.

