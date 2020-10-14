Team Jumbo-Visma asked for the Giro d’Italia to be postponed before they withdrew from the race due to coronavirus, managing director Richard Plugge has revealed to Eurosport.

Jumbo-Visma were one of two teams to withdraw from the race on Tuesday, along with Mitchelton-Scott, although race protocols did not require the Dutch outfit to pull out despite rider Steven Kruijswijk's positive test.

However, Plugge says the decision was made to “preserve the health of the peloton” in Italy after they failed in their bid for the race to be paused.

“We first asked to maybe postpone the race so all the teams could have the time to reflect on it and assess the situation,” Plugge told Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui.

“The riders, everybody in the team, were worried. We were all negative before the start, we were all living together and keeping our infection prevention protocol in place, which is really strict.

“And still, there are three riders [Kruijswijk, Michael Matthews and Simon Yates] in the peloton that were positive.

So everyone was a little worried about what would happen and whether we might be contagious to the rest of the peloton.

“To preserve the health of the peloton, we thought this was the best solution.”

Five teams were hit by positive Covid cases on the first rest day, with Ineos Grenadiers, Team Sunweb and Team Ag2r-La Mondiale all choosing to continue.

Riders are meant to stay in a biosecure bubble at the Giro, but claims it is not secure enough will only be fuelled by Plugge's comments that the team were dining with "many, many people" in their hotels.

Giro director Mauro Vegni has downplayed fears over the future of the race and insisted they could make it to the finish in Milan, while Plugge said he had no misgivings that the race continued.

“We asked [to postpone the race] but there was no consensus,” Plugge continued.

“Logically, there are rules, the protocol is in place. We could have started.

“However, I tried to think logically and again, if you live in such a small group, and one person is positive there is a big chance that others are also positive.

“So the protocol is one thing, but logic is another. So we made our own decision and other teams made their own decision.”

Plugge, 50, spent eight days in hospital with Covid in March, and said he was still feeling the effects.

“I notice I’m still not 100% when I’m doing sport. I’m 100% in normal daily life, but not when I’m cycling or running,” he said.

“For me, it’s still really important that we stay healthy because we do not know how long it will take to fully recover from getting a mild, or a little bit stronger, version of Covid.

“As long as we don’t know that, that will prevent ourselves from getting it. So if there’s someone positive in the team, then we should act, in my opinion.”

