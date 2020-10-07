Pieter Weening (Trek-Segafredo) is out of the Giro d'Italia after reporting dizziness ahead of Stage 5.

Weening suffered an unfortunate crash during Tuesday's Stage 4 after running over a bottle, and his team took the move to pull him out of the race after a medical assessment on Wednesday morning.

Giro d'Italia Deignan: Thomas will 'go onto even bigger things next year' YESTERDAY AT 12:03

"Due to light dizziness felt during the stage, the team have decided to withdraw Pieter Weening," a statement read.

"The Dutchman had been closely monitored yesterday, in the night and this morning to determine whether he was safe to continue. In the next few hours he will undergo clinical tests"

Weening runs over bottle, swerves into rival, both crash

Weening had only just collected a bidon from a team member when disaster struck in Stage 4, with the 39-year-old swerving across the road and clipping Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar) before both men tumbled to the tarmac.

Weening lay stricken on the ground for a few seconds, while a disgruntled Sepulveda set about fixing his bike.

Weening, the oldest man in the race at 39, looked in considerable distress but eventually resumed racing.

He was expected to be a key lieutenant for Vincenzo Nibali as the Italian bids for a third Giro crown.

Giro d'Italia More bottle carnage at Giro as Nibali's team-mate suffers spectacular crash YESTERDAY AT 11:20