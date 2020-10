Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 - ‘Kisses his dreams of pink goodbye?’ – Wilco Kelderman cracks on Sestriere

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) cracked on the penultimate climb of the Giro d’Italia – but was it be a knockout blow for the Dutchman?

00:01:32, 378 views, an hour ago