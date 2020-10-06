Lizzie Deignan has backed Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) to bounce back from his crushing early exit at the Giro d’Italia.

Thomas was the favourite heading into the rearranged race in Italy but was forced to abandon after a brutal crash not only left his GC hopes in tatters, but also left him with a fractured pelvis.

The 34-year-old is likely to find Grand Tour leadership opportunities far trickier to come by next year, when the calendar returns to its familiar pattern and with the likes of Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz for competition.

But Deignan, who won the recent La Course by the Tour de France and last weekend's Liege-Bastogne-Liege, said Thomas could recover to make a major impact in 2021.

“I feel incredibly sorry for Geraint,” Deignan told Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui on The Breakaway, which you can watch every day on Eurosport Player.

“I think the amount of sacrifice and hard work that he’s put in incomprehensible for most people.

“I feel bad for him but I’m sure that he’ll bounce back from it and he’ll go onto even bigger and better things next year, but for him and for the race, I think it’s a real disappointment.”

With Thomas out the picture, two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) has emerged as the new frontrunner for the maglia rosa.

Nibali is sixth in General Classification, 55 seconds adrift of leader Joao Almeida after Stage 3, but is expected to claw back time in the mountains.

“Well I think Nibali showed yesterday that he’s already in good shape. The whole team did actually – they rode really well together,” said Deignan, who also rides for Trek-Segafredo.

“They’re a mainly Italian team, I think they’ll be incredibly motivated and excited to race.

“The Italians in particular had a really tough lockdown period and to be able to race in the Giro d’Italia for our team is really exciting. I know that they’re hugely motivated.

“I think that the race is wide open, so unpredictable. I think if anybody has a team that can potentially control it and dictate a bit of it, then it would be Trek-Segafredo. So I think now they’re in a pretty good position.”

