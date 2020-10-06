Pieter Weening (Trek-Segafredo) suffered an unfortunate crash on Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia after running over a bottle.
The Dutchman had only just collected a bidon from a team member when disaster struck, with the 39-year-old swerving across the road and clipping Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar) before both men tumbled to the tarmac.
Weening lay stricken on the ground for a few seconds, while a disgruntled Sepulveda set about fixing his bike.
Weening, the oldest man in the race at 39, looked in considerable distress but eventually resumed racing.
He is expected to be a key lieutenant for Vincenzo Nibali as the Italian bids for a third Giro crown.