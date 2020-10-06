Pieter Weening (Trek-Segafredo) suffered an unfortunate crash on Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia after running over a bottle.

The Dutchman had only just collected a bidon from a team member when disaster struck, with the 39-year-old swerving across the road and clipping Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar) before both men tumbled to the tarmac.

Weening lay stricken on the ground for a few seconds, while a disgruntled Sepulveda set about fixing his bike.

Weening runs over bottle, swerves into rival, both crash

Weening, the oldest man in the race at 39, looked in considerable distress but eventually resumed racing.

He is expected to be a key lieutenant for Vincenzo Nibali as the Italian bids for a third Giro crown.

