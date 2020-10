Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – Pieter Weening runs over bottle, swerves into rival, both crash

Pieter Weening, a key lieutenant for Vincenzo Nibali, suffered a big tumble on Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia after a mishap collecting a bidon. The Dutchman is the oldest man in the race aged 39.

