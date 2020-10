Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – Rohan Dennis on his climbing exploits: ‘I was a little worried’

Ineos Grenadier’s super domestique Rohan Dennis admits he felt “a little bit average” before setting a punishing pace that ripped open the GC battle at the Giro d’Italia and handed teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart a huge shout of triumphing in Italy.

