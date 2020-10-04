Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – Simon Yates expects attacking racing after time gaps open up on first weekend

Simon Yates spoke to Eurosport ahead of Stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia. Veterans Vincenzo Nibali, Jakob Fuglsang and Steven Kruijswijk will challenge British duo Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates for the maglia rosa over the course of three weeks of Grand Tour racing in October – but don't discount the youngsters or outsiders in the Giro d'Italia's battle for pink.

00:01:14, 144 views, 2 hours ago