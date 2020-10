Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2020 – ‘Sold out in three minutes’ – EF Pro Cycling's Giro-only kit lauded

EF Pro Cycling's special Giro-only kit has sold out in under three minutes, and Dan Lloyd, Conor Dunne and Brian Smith were suitable impressed, even if some of it was already being re-sold for £600.

