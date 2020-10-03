Good morning!

We're here for the first stage of the 2020 Giro d'Italia, a downhill individual time trial.And I for one am stoked!

WHO WILL BE IN THE MAGLIA ROSA AT THE END OF STAGE 1?

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos), Simon Yates (Mitchelton–Scott), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek–Segafredo), Steven Kruijswijk (Team Jumbo–Visma) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) are all gunning for grand tour glory as the Giro d’Italia gets underway on Saturday but who will be in pink after the ITT on Stage 1?

The first rider out will be Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) at 12:10 with Rafal Majka (Bora – Hansgrohe) the last rider to get his quest for pink underway at 15:10. Time trial specialists Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos), Tony Martin (Team Jumbo–Visma) and Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) will all fancy their chances, but so too will newly crowned world champion Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos).

