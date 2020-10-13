121km to go: Leading group swells

Sagan and Ganna have been joined by nine others: Restrepo, Edet, Rossetto, Clarke, Konovalovas, Cataldo, Villella, Swift and Ciccone. The gap back to the peloton, which is being driven by De Gendt, who missed that latest move, is 40 seconds.

Double digits the order of the day

That short and sharp climb in Chieti was a taste of things to come for today. The stage is peppered with these steep ramps - most notably in the final quarter ahead of the run into the finish at Tortoreto. This tweet gives you an idea of the kind of numbers we're dealing with...

Whereas, if you're more of a visual person, this is what's store...

129km to go: Sagan takes KOM points

It's not something you often hear, but there you go. It's Sagan who leads Ganna over the summit of that Cat.4 climb in Chieti, which was 1.8 km, at an average gradient of 7.8% and a maximum of 19%. They have Lithuanian Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ) in pursuit and just ahead of the fragmented peloton, which is around 20 seconds down.

132km to go: Ganna and Sagan clear

The breakaway was neutralised and another large group went clear - more like the front tranche of the peloton. From that, two riders have ridden clear ahead of the actual categorised climb in Chieti - double stage winner Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hangrohe).

135km to go: Chaos in Chieti

The race exploded on that first climb in Chieti with all those moves off the front stringing things out and effectively ending the chances of this break. Just four of the original six are left ahead - Ravanelli, Clarke, Brandle and Swift - with the other two and the second six together but almost caught by the pack ahead of the final rise to the Cat.4 sprint.

140km to go: Ulissi attacks!

The two breaks are onto the Chieti climb ahead of the categorised Chieti Scalo climb. Meanwhile, behind there's a big attack from Diego Ulissi of UAE Team Emirates, and that has sparked a reply from riders from Deceuninck, Bora and Ineos. All this flurry of activity means the leaders from those two groups which came together have seen their gap slashed to 40 seconds.

142km to go: Bora control the pack

The Bora-Hansgrohe team of Peter Sagan, Rafal Majka and birthday boy Patrick Konrad are on the front of the pack controlling the tempo through Cesare Benedetti. The five chasers are Bjerg, De Gendt, Andrea Vendrame (Ag2R-La Mondiale), Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli) and Josef Cerny (CCC Team). They're about 15 seconds down on the leaders with the peloton a minute back ahead of the first climb.

145km to go: Five chasers

Denmark's Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) zips clear in pursuit of the leaders - as he did, successfully, on Sunday - and he's joined by four others, including that man De Gendt. They are about 20 seconds down on the break with the peloton another 15 seconds back.

But it's far from settled, with numerous other riders trying to join the party and force splits on the front. Most notably it's from Bardiani-CSF, who are not involved in either of he breaks, but their attempts are thwarted by Bora and Trek.

150km to go: Five go clear

Five riders have finally managed to open up a small gap on the pack. Britain's Ben Swift is there for Ineos Grenadiers, and Matthias Brandle of Israel Start-Up Nation. The others are Simone Ravanelli (Androni Giocattoli), Marco Mathis (Cofidis) and Simon Clarke (EF Pro Cycling).

145 riders left: Craddock out

I said there were 146 riders remaining - but we have just heard that EF Pro Cycling's Lawson Craddock didn't take to the start today. It is not thought to be related to all those Covid-19 positives.

160km to go: Sagan and De Gendt on the attack

Peter Sagan and Thomas De Gendt are trying the best to force a move. You can see why they're doing it - but the trouble is, they won't suit the ultra-steep ramps of the final 30 kilometres today and so they're onto a hiding to nothing. Still, you'd expect nothing less of these two attacking livewires.

Who's in what jersey?

It's a veritable feast for Portugal at the moment. Not only did they win the last stage through Ruben Guerreiro, they have Joao Almeida leading both the pink and white jersey classifications, and that man Guerreiro in blue. The only jersey they don't own is Demare's ciclamino one - the Frenchman has a healthy lead over Peter Sagan in that competition.

I wrote a little piece about the rise of Portugal on this year's Giro on Sunday - here it is if you're interested...

170km to go: No movement

You'd think the impending doom of the race would spark a little movement - you know, to be the last rider to win a stage on the 103rd race, or the last collective to form a breakaway. No can do, though, at the moment. But that descent from the gun probably didn't help things.

177km to go: They're off!

So, despite all the uncertainty following that double team departure this morning, the show has gone on. Stage 10 is under way - make the most of it, for it could be the last...

Riders in the neutral zone

By my reckoning, the peloton is down to 146 riders now following the withdrawal of the remaining five Mitchelton-Scott riders, eight Jumbo-Visma riders, and Matthews of Sunweb. They have left Lanciano and are about to get going with a descent once the flag is waved.

This was the town square of Lanciano this morning ahead of the roll-out...

There's still one team bus parked up in town...

Today's Stage 10

Here's what's on the menu for those riders who are left in the race - and that final third is brutal with a succession of ramps that all peak around the 20% gradient mark. Arnaud Demare has gone well to win three stages so far - but he and the other sprinters will not be in the mix come Tortoreto.

Jumbo-Visma also out

Yes, we have confirmation now that the entire Jumbo-Visma team have pulled out following Steven Kruijswijk's positive test for Covid-19.

That will mount pressure on Team Sunweb following Michael Matthews' positive, which would end the chances of Wilco Kelderman, who is currently second on GC.

So far, for now, it's just Matthews who doesn't start for them...

Ciao regazzi!

Good morning cycling fans - and I hope you coped all right yesterday without your Giro d'Italia fix. The race gets under way following Monday's rest day under a cloud of uncertainty following the latest raft of positive tests for Covid-19. Will we ever make it to Milan? Fingers crossed... but this does not look good.

The latest is that the entire Jumbo-Visma team - not just Kruijswijk - are going to pull out...

Mitchelton-Scott, Kruijswijk and Matthews all withdrawn

Mitchelton-Scott have withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia after the team returned four positive Covid-19 results following the latest round of testing. The news comes after team leader Simon Yates had to withdraw ahead of Stage 8 after testing positive for Covid-19, while Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo–Visma) and Michael Matthews has also withdrawn from the race after returning positive tests.

STAGE 9 RECAP

Portugal's Ruben Guerreiro of EF Pro Cycling denied Ineos Grenadiers a third Giro d'Italia stage win through Jonathan Castroviejo by picking the Spaniard's pocket on the final climb to Roccaraso in a sodden Stage 9 on Sunday.

Guerreiro sandbagged his fellow escapee all the way up the last of four ascents before dancing clear on the steep double-digit ramp near the finish to become only the second Portuguese rider to win a stage on the Giro – and the first in 31 years.

Victory for Guerreiro – a second for his EF Education First team in the opening phase of the race following Jonathan Caicedo's triumph on Mount Etna – was capped by the 26-year-old taking over the blue jersey as the new king of the mountains.

Compatriot Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step) did his part for Portugal by digging deep in the rain to retain the maglia rosa for a seventh day to set a new national record.

Almeida finished 1'56" down on his countryman and lost time to many of his GC rivals, including Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren).

