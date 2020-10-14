Sagan the saviour

Four-hundred-and-sixty-one days, and many second places, since his last win – and then Peter Sagan went and did that...

It's fair to say that Stage 10 yesterday was arguably the best of the race so far - and boy did the Giro need a lift after the rest day gloom. Here's a little homage I wrote to Peter Sagan after he joined the 3GT stage winners' club.

155km to go: Armee's army

Thanks to the good folk at ProCyclingStats I can inform you that the only rider in this break to crack the top 20 in any stage so far in this year's Giro is Sander Armee. The Belgian finished 19th in stage 8 to Vieste a few days ago. Interestingly, for all his breakaway antics, Marco Frapporti has not yet finished higher than 86th. That probably tells you something about the success of his breakaways. Still, the veteran Italian does lead the Fuga classification for breakaway kilometres out ahead, so that's all that counts in his books.

162km to go: Make that four

The break has managed to double its lead on these flat coastal roads. Just the six KOM points up for grabs today, so Ruben Guerreiro's blue jersey is safe.

170km to go: Two minutes

The gap quickly grows to two minutes so it's fair to say, that's that for a bit. None of these five riders are a threat to Joao Almeida on GC - the best placed being Armee at 45'44" - and the sprinters' teams should be able to control their advantage and ensure they can be pegged back before the finale.

But the Giro's the Giro... who knows what may happen.

177km to go: Five go clear

It's almost an all-Italian break as Mattia Bais (Androni Giocatolli-Sidermec), Fabio Mazzucco and Francecso Romano (both Bardiani-CSF) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) are joined by the Belgian Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) off the front in an early move.

182km to go: They're off!

This latest sprinters' showdown is under way. Arnaud Demare will be the favourite to take a fourth win and extend his lead in the maglia ciclamino standings - but who knows what yesterday's victory will have done for Peter Sagan's morale. Other sprinters in with a chance include Fernando Gaviria, Elia Viviani, Davide Ballerini, Alvaro Hodeg, Andrea Vendrame, Davide Cimolai, Stefano Oldani or even Ben Swift...

Riders in the neutral zone

Good morning, cycling fans. Thankfully there are no more Covid-19 positive tests to warn you about. The remaining 145 riders have rolled out of Porto Sant'Elpidio and are currently in the neutral zone ahead of the official start. The race hugs the Adriatic coast again today all the way to Rimini with just the one categorised climb and a few lumps to chalk off before the expected bunch sprint finale.

Stage 11 profile: Day for the ciclamino?

This is what lies ahead of the riders today... could a fourth win for Arnaud Demare be on the cards? On paper, it certainly looks more like a battle for the maglia ciclamino rather than a push for pink.

Here is our video preview of today's Stage 11:

STAGE 10 RECAP

A ride for the ages saw Peter Sagan solo to Stage 10 glory to take a maiden victory on the Giro d'Italia – and his first win for 15 months.

On a day two teams were forced out after Covid-19 positive tests, Portugal's Joao Almeida also strengthened his grip on the maglia rosa with four bonus seconds.

As the storm clouds cleared and a rainbow appeared above Tortoreto, Sagan, the triple former world champion with the rainbow bands around his sleeves, pulled off a ride for the ages, soloing to a first win since the 2019 Tour de France.

The finale of Tuesday's 177km Stage 10 was peppered with steep ramps and hampered by some almighty downpours – but one man could soon see clearly once the rain had gone.

Sagan held on to take an emphatic win by 19 seconds over the American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) while, right behind, Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the sprint for third place from a select group of GC favourites to add another four seconds to his lead at the top of the standings.

Highlights: Sagan solos to Stage 10 glory after ride for the ages

