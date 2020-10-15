195km to go: All over for Holmes

That man Matty Holmes has been reeled in but there's a new move off the front now featuring 12 riders including his Lotto Soudal teammates Adam Hansen and Jonathan Dibben, the Britain who is currently last in the overall standings and wearing the notional maglia nera, or black jersey.

Giro d'Italia Jumbo-Visma chief: We asked to postpone the Giro 20 HOURS AGO

The Giro show must go on - but at what cost?

Ever since that raft of positive tests on the first rest day, Covid-19 has been the big talking point on this Giro. I wrote something about the current state of play, which you can read here...

Also, our Tour de France-winning pundit Bradley Wiggins has his views on the current situation, which you can hear in his latest podcast with Eurosport, below...

198km to go: Flat opening section

The riders tackle around 28km of flat roads as they zig-zag their way westward and towards the hills. Holmes still has a small gap on the pack but he'll be hoping to be bolstered by some reinforcements soon.

204km to go: Holmes attacks from the gun

As soon as the flag is waved, there's an attack from Matthew Holmes of Lotto Soudal. The British Grand Tour debutant had had a busy race so far - he was in the break on the opening weekend in Sicily, and also in the move the day compatriot Alex Dowsett took the spoils in Vieste, where he came third.

144 riders in the neutral zone

The peloton has rolled out of Cesenatico on the Adriatic coast and are about to get going with the official start. Today should be active from the outset. It's a fresh, slightly overcast morning with the temperature currently 14 degrees Celsius.

Big day for the man in pink

With the top six riders on GC all within 1'01" of the maglia rosa, Portugal's Joao Almeida is going to have a fierce battle on his hands to stay on top of the pack. He and his Deceuninck Quick-Step team have done extremely well so far to protect Almeida's lead in what is his Grand Tour debut, but today will be a massive test for the 22-year-old.

With a maximum 33 KOM points up for grabs, it's also a big day for Almeida's compatriot Ruben Guerreiro of EF Education First. The Stage 9 winner holds an 8pt lead over Giovanni Visconti in the maglia azzurra standings, with Ineos duo Filippo Ganna and Jonathan Castroviejo both lurking 39 points behind and looking to close the gap.

Cesenatico-Perticara-Cesenatico

Here's the profile for today's Stage 12. I only count eight climbs - not nine - but a couple of those climbs in the middle do seem to have a couple of peaks, so let's give the organisers the benefit of the doubt. We should see a bit of movement in the king of the mountains maglia azzurra battle as one of the many subplots today...

Ciao ragazzi!

Good morning and welcome to what should be a brutal Stage 12 on the Giro d'Italia. Today's constantly up-and-down 204km ride is a nod to the famous Italian sportive, the Nove Colli Gran Fondo. Nine interesting climbs pepper this route and will make for a real classics-style day. Think Liege-Bastogne-Liege but in Emilia Romagna and set against a backdrop of Marco Pantani nostalgia...

Stage 11 recap

A fourth stage win for Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Démare saw the in-form Frenchman extend his lead at the top of the maglia ciclamino standings in Stage 11 to the beach resort of Rimini.

One day after Peter Sagan ended his long winless run, normal service resumed for the Slovakian, who had to settle for a fourth second place after 182km of largely uneventful racing along the Adriatic coast. Having closed the gap to 20 points, Sagan now trails Démare by 36 points in the two-horse race for the purple jersey.

Once again, Démare benefitted from a flawless leadout from his Groupama-FDJ train, the 29-year-old launching from the wheels of Italian teammate Jacopo Guarnieri on the home straight and never looking back.

Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat the Colombian Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck Quick-Step) for second place while the Italian Simone Consonni (Cofidis) and the German Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) completed the top five.

The moment Demare made it four...

Flawless fourth win from the Frenchman yesterday.

'Nobody can get near him!' - Demare wins Stage 11

How to watch the Giro d'Italia live – TV & live streaming

The 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

You can watch the entire race for £6.99 (monthly subscription), while an annual pass is £39.99.

Each day Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice each evening.