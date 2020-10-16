180km to go: No break so far

A fast start but no move has yet stuck. It's worth mentioning that Ineos Grenadiers, with their third stage win yesterday, moved to the top of the prize money table. They now have amassed €69,612 with the Deceuninc Quick-Step team of pink jersey Joao Almeida second with €61,296 and Demare's Groupama team third on €55,870.

Giro d'Italia Wiggins: Is it not Vaughters' duty to pull team out if he's so concerned? 13 HOURS AGO

Will the Giro end this Sunday?

Yesterday, Jonathan Vaughters' request on the behalf of his EF Education First team for the Giro to end ahead of the next rest day was dismissed by both RCS, the race organisers, and the UCI, the sport's governing body. With more Covid-19 positive tests possible for Monday, the race may yet end then even if the intention remains to go all the way to Milan.

I took at look at Stages 13, 14 and 15, and asked the question of who had the most to gain from the Giro ending on Sunday after the next summit finish in the Dolomites...

192km to go: They're off!

Today's stage is now under way and Thomas De Gendt is instantly on the front for Lotto Soudal, with Androni Giocattoli also looking keen to force a move.

Riders in the neutral zone

The remaining 143 riders are rolling through the neutral zone as the Giro survives to fight another day. The general consensus is that the sprinters will be distanced on the climbs today and the likes of Peter Sagan, Diego Ulissi and Andrea Vendrame will battle it out for the spoils. Let's see. I've learned never to discount Demare in this year's Giro.

Stage 13: Day for the sprinters? Not necessarily...

Judging by the first four-fifths of today's 192km stage from Cervia to Monselice, today is nailed on for a bunch sprint. But those two climbs near the finish could whittle things down and do for the chances of the fast men. Although the Cipressa and Poggio duo didn't do for Arnaud Demare's chances in Milan-San Remo in 2017 and the in-form Frenchman is on fire right now. Can he make it five wins?

Wiggins: Is it not Vaughters' duty to pull out team if he's so concerned?

Bradley Wiggins has questioned why Jonathan Vaughters is not pulling his team out of the Giro d'Italia on the latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show.

Eurosport exclusively revealed that EF Pro Cycling wrote a letter to the UCI and race organisers asking for the Giro d’Italia to be stopped after the second week of racing.

The proposal from the team to halt the race on the second rest day of the race, because of "a clearly compromised bubble", had been refused by the UCI, Eurosport reported.

But Wiggins suggested on his latest podcast that if EF Pro Cycling manager Vaughters was so concerned about the situation he should have pulled his team out of the race rather than make the stand.

"It seems a strange one, given the stances of Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton–Scott," Wiggins said on the podcast, in reference to the two major teams who have already pulled out of the race.

For someone who is so concerned about this bubble that has been burst and the health of the race and everything, is it not his duty to pull his own team out if he is that concerned?

Stage 12 recap

Fresh in the tyre tracks of teammate Richard Carapaz, the winner of last year's Giro, and compatriot Jonathan Caicedo, winner of Stage 3 to Mount Etna earlier this month, 23-year-old Jhonatan Narvaez became the third Ecuadorian to win a stage of La Corsa Rosa after an epic ride over the undulating training roads of the late Marco Pantani around Cesenatico.

Narvaez's win was helped by an untimely mechanical sustained by his fellow escapee Mark Padun of Bahrain-McLaran, the Ukrainian requiring a bike change with 25km remaining of the 204km stage following a broken front wheel on the descent of the fifth and final categorised climb.

The determined Padun time-trialled himself to within nine seconds of the lone leader on the flat run back towards the Adriatic coast – but once the elastic snapped, Narvaez was able to ride clear to win by a yawning gap of just over a minute.

'Viva Ecuador'

Relive Jhonatan Narvaez making it a terrific three for Ecuador at the Giro.

Highlights: Narvaez solos to rain-soaked Stage 12 triumph

How to watch the Giro d'Italia live – TV & live streaming

The 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

You can watch the entire race for £6.99 (monthly subscription), while an annual pass is £39.99.

Each day Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice each evening.