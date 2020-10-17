Here's how Ulissi made it two on Friday

Bradley Wiggins has questioned why Jonathan Vaughters is not pulling his team out of the Giro d'Italia on the latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show.

Eurosport exclusively revealed that EF Pro Cycling wrote a letter to the UCI and race organisers asking for the Giro d’Italia to be stopped after the second week of racing.

The proposal from the team to halt the race on the second rest day of the race, because of "a clearly compromised bubble", had been refused by the UCI, Eurosport reported.

But Wiggins suggested on his latest podcast that if EF Pro Cycling manager Vaughters was so concerned about the situation he should have pulled his team out of the race rather than make the stand.

"It seems a strange one, given the stances of Jumbo-Visma and Mitchelton–Scott," Wiggins said on the podcast, in reference to the two major teams who have already pulled out of the race.

For someone who is so concerned about this bubble that has been burst and the health of the race and everything, is it not his duty to pull his own team out if he is that concerned?

