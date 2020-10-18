What happened in yesterday's stage

Filippo Ganna powered to a brilliant victory in the Stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia. The Ineos Grenadiers TT specialist beat his team-mate Rohan Dennis into second, completing a hat-trick of stage wins at the Italian Grand Tour, and underlining his status as the best time trial cyclist in the world.

The World TT champion rode to his second race-against-the-clock victory at the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, with his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Rohan Dennis the next closest challenger.

The Italian finished the 34.1km ITT course in a time of 42:40, 26 seconds faster than Dennis - the only rider in the field to finish within a minute of Ganna.

In one of the biggest stories of the week in cycling, the situation at women's team Equipe Paule Ka came to a final head, with its management making the decision to end the team after being let down by their title sponsors. A 15-year franchise, the loss of such a mainstay of the women's peloton will be sorely felt.

Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui secured an exclusive interview with Lizzy Banks, standout performer for the team this year, who was extremely open about her views on the issue.

Orla also spoke to team manager Thomas Campana, who revealed the he has been paying the riders' wages out of his own pocket for months.

And the team on The Breakaway discussed this on Friday night, with Bradley Wiggins in typically strident mood.

It's absolutely baffling how a sponsor can agree to a multi-year relationship, only for them to totally abandon the project so soon into the process. It's reasonable to expect sponsors' businesses to be affected by the pandemic, but Paule Ka came in with their offer mid-season, making the almost-immediate reversal all the more puzzling.

