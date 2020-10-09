Giro d’Italia 2020 – Stage 7

Friday October 9, Matera to Brindisi (143km)

Giro d'Italia What next for Geraint Thomas after latest Giro heartbreak? 16 HOURS AGO

Take a look at that relatively pan-flat profile and on paper it’s fair to say this should be one for the sprinters. But with forecasted crosswinds expected to hit the heel of Italy’s boot on the run-in to the coastal finish town of Brindisi, we could be in for quite the day's racing.

Giro d'Italia 2020 - Stage 7 Profile

How to watch the Giro d'Italia live– TV & live streaming

The 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

You can watch the entire race for £6.99 on Eurosport Player (monthly subscription), while an annual pass is £39.99.

Each day the Eurosport Player and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted coverage of each stage. We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice each evening.

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia 2020 Stage 6 - As it happened 18 HOURS AGO